Hua Hin set to host premiere Thailand Jet Ski Championship in April

Hua Hin is gearing up for a major sporting event as it prepares to host the first round of the Thailand Jet Ski Championship “WaterJet ProTour Thailand 2024.”

The event, which marks the beginning of this year’s championship series, will take place on April 6-7, 2024, at Hua Don Beach in Khao Takiab.

Hua Hin’s mayor, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, has announced that the city is fully prepared to welcome the nation’s top water racers for this exhilarating competition.

This event is supported by the Jet Ski Association of Thailand, under the auspices of Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, and features General Surayud Chulanont, the President of the Privy Council, as the association’s advisory chairman.

The championship is organized by Asian Multi Sport & Entertainment Co., Ltd., and promises to deliver a thrilling experience for both participants and spectators.

The “WaterJet ProTour Thailand 2024” will consist of four rounds held across the country, with Hua Hin being the chosen location for the inaugural event.

Subsequent rounds are scheduled for May, July, and August, with the final round’s location to be announced at a later date.

Competitors will accumulate points throughout the series, vying for the title of Thailand’s top water speedster and the opportunity to represent the nation at the Jet Ski World Championship World Series 2024 in Europe, America, and Pattaya.

For the first time, Hua Hin is expected to attract around 3,000 attendees to this event, highlighting the city’s growing reputation as a venue for international sporting events.

Hua Hin Municipality is co-hosting the championship, ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place, including venue setup, electricity, parking, security, traffic management, and amenities such as tables, chairs, and mobile toilets.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan is actively promoting the event, with the Deputy Director leading publicity efforts to attract both local and international visitors.

This event not only offers an action-packed spectacle for jet ski enthusiasts but also contributes to the local economy by boosting tourism.

For more information about the competition or to coordinate participation, interested parties can contact Mr. Wanchai at 087-1619738.

Further details can also be found on the official website at https://www.jetskiprotour.com/.

The “WaterJet ProTour Thailand 2024” is set to make a splash in Hua Hin this April, promising excitement and high-speed action as the best jet ski racers in the country and beyond compete for supremacy on the water.

