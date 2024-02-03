Hua Hin sets the stage for Run Fun Walk 2024 event as latest tourism stats revealed

Hua Hin is gearing up to hold the “Run Fun Walk 2024” event on February 24, integrating sports tourism with marine conservation.

This year’s Run Fun Walk, which will be held on Hua Hin beach, invites participants to engage in a 5.9 km walk or run, complemented by horseback riding and the release of marine life including 550,000 sweet clams and Tiger prawns.

The effort aims to stimulate sports tourism while promoting the conservation of Hua Hin’s marine resources.

“This event is organized by ‘Rao Puean Gun’ group together with Market Village Hua Hin Shopping Center, Hua Hin District, Hua Hin Municipality, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organization, Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Fisheries Office, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Reporters Club as well as strong partner agencies, government and private sectors,” said Mr. Khomkrit Charoenpattanasombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, during the recent press conference for the event.

In line with the province’s strategic plan, this initiative is a step towards transforming Prachuap Khiri Khan into a sustainable tourism city, ensuring happiness, economic, and social benefits are equitably distributed, thereby reducing economic disparities.

“Planning tourist activities related to sports at this time promotes tourism in the province and satisfies the demands of provincial development, resulting in sustainable benefits for the community’s environmental friendliness,” Mr. Khomkrit added.

In a significant highlight of the province’s tourism growth, Mr. Khomkrit noted, “The total number of tourists from January to December 2023 was 11,143,079 people. It was discovered that there were 1,395,195 more tourists than in 2022 (an increase of +14.31%), 10,656,168 Thai tourists, and 486,911 foreign tourists. And there is accumulated tourism income in 2023 of 44,240.75 million baht, with income from Thai tourism 38,890.14 million baht, income from foreign tourism 5,350.61 million baht. Income from tourism increased more than in the year 2022 amount 11,402.63 million baht (increase +34.72 percent).”

Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, reassured that the municipality is fully geared up to facilitate the event, ensuring a memorable experience for participants. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, through its Director Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, has also thrown its support behind the event, highlighting its potential to elevate the region’s sports tourism profile.

Beyond the sports, the event will celebrate local culture with Makha Bucha Day offerings to monks, artistic displays, and performances, enriching the overall experience. Starting at 1:30 p.m. with these pre-event festivities, the walk and run will begin at the Market Village Shopping Center at 3:00 p.m.

For an entry fee of 499 baht, participants will receive a specially designed shirt and pants, with the event expected to draw around five hundred attendees. Profits will be channeled towards public charities, reflecting the event’s commitment to social responsibility.

More info can be found at the official Run Fun Walk Facebook page

