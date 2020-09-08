Hua Hin Snooker Tournament

Last week at the Hua Hin Grand Hotel & Plaza, Hua Hin Sheriff Prayong Chanteng presided over the press conference of the “P80 True Hua Hin Cup 2020” snooker tournament together with sport officials and organisers.

The competition will be held at Hua Hin Room, 2nd floor, Hua Hin Grand Hotel and Plaza, from September 14 – 19. The opening day of the competition (Sept 14) will be broadcasted live via True Sport 6 and True4U as well as on the finals and the closing tournament (Sept 17 – 19).

The competition was also coordinated by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Sports of Thailand with the aim of encouraging young Thai athletes to participate in the sport and train them to become professionals.

There were more than 300 players who have competed in the 7 events held this year and 16 finalists were selected to compete in the tournament, including top national athletes and professional world snooker players. Don’t miss this exciting tournament or you can watch it via live telecast!

