Hua Hin to hold “Rak Lay 2 Hua Hin The City of Shellfish” walk/run event on Feb 24

Hua Hin is set to host the second edition of the “Rak Lay 2 Hua Hin The City of Shellfish” walk/run event, scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2024.

This event which coincides with the Makha Bucha Day holiday is part of an initiative to promote tourism and support charitable causes.

Organized by the local “We Friends Hua Hin” group, in partnership with the Hua Hin Market Village shopping center, the event was announced by Mr. Kitiphong Siripetchkasem, the head of the organizing group.

Set to commence at 5:00 PM in front of the Market Village Hua Hin shopping center, participants will have the unique opportunity to engage in various culturally significant activities. These include offering alms to monks and receiving blessings from the Chief Monk of Hua Hin District, which aligns with the spiritual significance of Makha Bucha Day.

The event features a thoughtfully planned route starting from the Hua Hin Market Village shopping center. The first milestone is a visit to the Shrine of Goddess Tubtim, located 1.4 km from the start.

At 3.3 km, participants will have the chance to engage in the environmentally conscious act of releasing shellfish. The scenic route then leads runners to a U-turn at 4.4 km that takes runners and walkers back to the shopping center, culminating a 5.9 km journey.

The registration fee of 499 baht includes not only a distinctive Hua Hin souvenir T-shirt but also “Hua Hin pants” adorned with a shellfish design. These pants, inspired by the style of elephant pants and Korat cat pants, are poised to become a soft power symbol of Hua Hin’s cultural identity.

Registration for the event is now open, with interested individuals invited to sign up via the event’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Raklayrun2022) or in person at the Hua Hin Market Village shopping center starting February 1, 2024. A press conference is slated to commence at 3:00 PM on the day of the event, which is expected to draw at least 500 participants.

