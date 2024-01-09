Hua Hin to host the Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024, Feb 4-6

Fans of Muay Thai are in for a treat as Hua Hin prepares to host the Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024 from February 4th to 6th.

Municipal officials met on Tuesday to finalize plans for this highly

anticipated event.

The meeting, led by Mr. Komkrit Charoenphatthanasombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, included key representatives from various sectors. Ms. Busaba Choksuchart, the Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, represented the city’s municipal administration.

Joining them were Mr. Jeerawat Phramani, the municipal clerk, and officials from the educational department, the Army Sports Development Center, the Army Non-Commissioned Officer School, and the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organization.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Tourism and Sports Department, and the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association also contributed to the discussions held at the Rajabhakti Park Conference Room.

Coinciding with National Muay Thai Day in Thailand, celebrated annually on February 6th, the Amazing Muay Thai World Festival aims to showcase the rich heritage and skill of Thai boxing.

Set in Rajabhakti Park, the festival will feature an array of activities including traditional Thai boxing matches, local boxing competitions, and cultural performances that highlight the history and significance of Thai boxing.

Additionally, the festival promises to captivate audiences with a spectacular drone light show, complete with synchronized sound and lighting.

Hua Hin Municipality said attendees can expect well-organized facilities, including mobile toilets, informative exhibitions, and efficient garbage collection.

Furthermore, efforts are being made to disseminate information about the event through various channels, ensuring a smooth and memorable experience for all.

More details regarding the event are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

