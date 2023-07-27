Hundreds of amateur footballers to descend on Hua Hin for two major tournaments this September

Hua Hin is gearing up to host not one, but two major amateur football tournaments this September.

Organized by the Viking Club Hua Hin, these tournaments are set to become annual fixtures in Hua Hin’s sporting calendar.

With the True Arena Hua Hin sports complex boasting pristine FIFA standard real grass pitches, the stage is set for what are expected to be eagerly anticipated events.

Champions Cup Invitational (2 Sept)

First on the lineup is the Champions Cup Invitational, a national tournament for amateur teams based in Thailand.

The concept behind this event is to welcome expat teams from all corners of the country to discover who is the best expat team in Thailand.

While this year’s edition is open-age, organizers have exciting plans to expand it to accommodate different age groups in the following year.

The tournament will feature a maximum of 12 teams, totaling 144 players, along with their family, friends, officials, and eager spectators.

Scheduled for September 2, 2023, this one-day tournament will kick off at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m.

Teams will compete in a 7-aside format, divided into two groups, and proceed through a round-robin stage and knockout stage.

Ultimately, the victorious teams will lift the coveted Champions Cup and Plate Cup trophies. The prize-giving ceremony will take place at Prime SteakHouse in downtown Hua Hin.

Those interested in participating can register their teams for 20,000 THB, with various sponsorship packages available.

For more information, you can visit the tournament’s official website at www.vikingclubhuahin.com/tournaments/champions-cup/

Hua Hin 7s Invitational (30 Sept – 1 Oct)

Following the Champions Cup, the football fervor continues with the Hua Hin 7s Invitational, which is set to welcome international teams from all over the world.

As with the previous event, Viking Club Hua Hin extends a warm invitation to amateur teams from across the globe.

Similar to the Champions Cup, this year’s edition will also feature an open-age competition with plans to diversify into different age groups in the future.

A maximum of 16 teams, comprising 192 players and their entourage, will participate in this thrilling two-day tournament, scheduled for September 30 and October 1, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The format will mirror that of the Champions Cup, with 7-aside matches, two groups, round-robin battles, and knockout stages determining the winners of the Cup and Plate Cup.

The award ceremony will take place at the True Arena Hua Hin, allowing teams to bask in their hard-earned glory.

Interested teams can secure their spots by registering for 30,000 THB and explore various sponsorship packages.

More information can be found on the tournament’s official website at https://www.vikingclubhuahin.com/tournaments/hua-hin-7s/

Viking Club Hua Hin has already carved a prominent place in Thailand’s amateur sporting landscape with its track record of organizing one of the country’s largest and most sought-after expat football tournaments.

The highly acclaimed Hua Hin World Cup, held annually every December, has garnered immense popularity not only amongst players from teams in Thailand but also internationally who take part to compete in the thrilling 7-aside tournament.

Look out for more information about the Hua Hin World Cup on Hua Hin Today in the near future.

In the meantime, football enthusiasts and local residents alike can mark their calendars for these tournaments, eagerly anticipating the action that is set to unfold in Hua Hin’s football extravaganza this September and December.

For further inquiries about any of the football tournaments being organised by Viking Club Hua Hin, email: gary@vikingclubhuahin.com

