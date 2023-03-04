International Series Thailand returns to Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin March 9-12

The International Series Thailand golf tournament is one of the most prestigious golfing events in the region, and is set to return to Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin between March 9-12.

The tournament will bring together some of the best golfers from around the world to compete in a four-day event that promises to be a thrilling spectacle for fans of the sport.

The Black Mountain Golf Club is one of the premier golfing destinations in Asia, and it is a fitting venue for such an important tournament. The course is known for its stunning scenery, challenging layout, and immaculate playing conditions, and it has hosted a number of high-profile events in the past.

This year’s International Series Thailand tournament is set to be an especially exciting event, with a strong field of players vying for the title. The tournament will feature a mix of established stars and up-and-coming talent, all competing for a share of the prize money and the chance to cement their place in golfing history.

Some of the players to watch out for in this year’s tournament include defending champion, American Sihwan Kim, who will be looking to repeat his victory from last year. Other top players in the field include Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who has had a strong start to the season, and Berry Henson, who has been turning heads with his impressive performances in recent events.

The International Series Thailand tournament is free to watch for spectators and is therefore a great opportunity for fans of the sport to come together and enjoy a few days of world-class golf in a beautiful setting.

Whether you are a dedicated fan of the sport or simply looking for a fun and exciting way to spend a few days in Hua Hin, the International Series Thailand golf tournament is sure to deliver. With some of the best players in the world competing on one of the most beautiful courses in Asia, this is a golfing event not to be missed. Admission for spectators is free of charge.

