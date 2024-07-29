Interview with Hua Hin kitesurfer Benyapa ‘Fawn’ Jantawan at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Hua Hin Today special correspondent Paul Laffise spoke to Hua Hin based kite surfer, Benyapa ‘Fawn’ Jantawan as she prepares to represent Thailand at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Fawn is currently in Marseilles, which is where the sailing and kite surfing events at the Olympics will be held.

Kitesurfing is making its debut at this year’s Olympics.

Fawn will compete in the Formula Kite event, which has been dubbed the fastest sport at the Olympics.

Athletes can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (50 mph), making waves and wind almost silent.

Fawn’s event gets underway on August 4 and she will be competing until August 8.

Fawn took up kite surfing at Surf Spot in Hua Hin, which she continues to use as a training base.

You can read more about Fawn in this recent interview with Hua Hin Today here.

Thanks to Fawn and Paul Laffise for the interview.

