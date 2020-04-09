Jose Mourinho accepts training in a public park was wrong

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has acknowledged he breached UK government guidelines after he and a number of his star players were pictured flouting social distancing regulations by training in a north London park.

Pictures appeared on social media on Tuesday of Mourinho holding a makeshift training session for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were seen running together, breaching the two-meter distancing rule.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” Mourinho said in a statement to CNN Sport on Wednesday.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

Tottenham has since reminded players of their responsibility during the lockdown period.

To read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/08/football/tottenham-lockdown-jose-mourinho-spt-intl/index.html

By Ben Church | CNN Sport

comments