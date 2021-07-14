July 14: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 62 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 71 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Wednesday (July 14).

Of the new cases, 62 were found in Hua Hin, and were linked to new or existing clusters, with 54 cases found at the Dole fruit processing factory and 2 at a nightmarket.

From the other cases, 1 was found in Pranburi, 1 in Sam Roi Yot, 4 in Kuiburi, 2 in Bang Saphan and 1 in Bang Sapahan Noi.

Seven cases were from Prachaup residents who were transferred back to the province for treatment.

No more deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 11.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,658.

Meanwhile, 39 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,658 cumulative total cases in the province, 969 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,678 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 52 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 76 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, almost 95,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 71,600 receiving a first dose and 23,200 receiving two doses. The numbers include 3,800 people who have received the Sinopharm vaccine which was recently purchase by Hua Hin Municipality for people registered as living in Hua Hin.

