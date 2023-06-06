Junior Asian Golf Academy Launches at Black Mountain

Launched in December 2022, the Junior Asian Golf Academy (J-AGA) have established the first ever high school learning program combined with professional golf training, at the world-famous Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand.

With the academic year starting in September 2023, excitement is building among the students from all over Asia. Following registrations from students attending the recent hugely successful 7-day J-AGA summer camp, the 2023/24 program is now nearly fully subscribed with approaching twenty aspiring professionals aged 12-18 yrs enrolled.

J-AGA’s Head of School, Dr. Cell Dilon said: “Being able to live, study and practice here at Black Mountain, the best golfing facility in Thailand, is a unique privilege enjoyed by our students”.

The Academy combines the Northern Pre-University (NPU) tier 1 North American (Canada) High School learning program, with a full-time golf training program led by international PGA coach Alan Murdoch.

J-AGA students live, train and study at Black Mountain Golf Club, giving them the unique experience of improving their golfing skills under professional supervision, while continuing their academic development. The combined package allows students to pursue their dream of becoming a professional golf player through an internationally accredited hybrid learning program supported by qualified international and local teachers, and further their studies to gain entry to the best universities around the world.

The renowned Black Mountain Golf Club is a training base for many tour professionals and has hosted many international tournaments including the European Tour, Asian Tour, and a host of Junior Tour events.

Onsite amenities include villa accommodation for students, GC-Quad equipped studios, real grass driving range and short game practice area, a gym and weight room, as well as academic classrooms for study. Under supervision, students will practice and compete at the highest level of golf at Black Mountain and also travel around Thailand to play competitively, with opportunities for further travel to Europe and North America.

The program follows the international school year, beginning in September 2023 ‘till early June 2024. Blended learning allows for flexible classroom study, a flexible learning environment in the event travel is required, and a complete choice of academics ensuring student-golfers maximize their options when considering post high school learning and golfing options – e.g., NCAA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and other global destinations.

Black Mountain provides students with the best possible study & golfing environment in which to safely develop and grow, where they can interact with their peers under the supervision and guidance of boarding school staff, teachers, and trainers.

This concept is unique in Thailand, allowing young athletes to pursue their dream of a professional golfing career in their future, without sacrificing their educational progress.

For more information regarding registration etc., please visit the website www.j-aga.com or contact J-AGA directly by email: admin@j-aga.com.

comments