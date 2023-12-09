Junior Golf International Japan-Thai Singha Hua Hin 2023 Set to Tee Off at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course

The Junior Golf International Japan-Thai Singha Hua Hin 2023 will take place at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course between December 22-24, 2023.

This event, a cornerstone for youth amateur golfers aged 7 to 19, is being organised by the UD Golf Academy, Singha Golf Hua Hin Club, Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, the Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan, and the Jasmine Golf Excellence Project by Thanasan Rice Co., Ltd.

As Hua Hin continues to attract visitors from around the globe, golf has emerged as a major draw in Prachuap Khiri Khan, enhancing the region’s appeal.

This tournament aims to celebrate this aspect, bringing together Thai and Japanese youth golfers in a friendly yet competitive setting.

The event promises an engaging lineup of activities:

Junior Golf Tournament: Spanning two days (23rd and 24th December), the tournament will showcase the skills of young golfers in a challenging competitive environment.

Ryder Cup/Team Tournament: A special one-day event fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship between Thai and Japanese youth teams.

Cultural Tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan: Participants will also have the opportunity to explore local historical and cultural sites, including Rajabhakti Park, Maruekhathaiyawan Palace, Luang Pho Thuat Temple, and Suan Son Beach.

The tournament aims not only to highlight golfing talents but also to support and nurture young athletes.

Winners in each category will receive training scholarships worth 30,000 baht, trophies, certificates, and a one-year membership at the prestigious Royal Hua Hin Golf Course. The first runners-up are not left behind, with rewards including 20,000 baht scholarships and similar membership privileges.

The event is expected to draw 140 skilled young golfers and their families, bolstering the cultural and sporting ties between Thailand and Japan.

