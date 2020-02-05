Thailand Kiteboarding Championship 2020 at Khao Tao Beach

Khao Tao’s normally quiet and uncrowded sandy beach will come alive on 7th – 8th of March as the venue for the 2020 Thailand Kiteboard and Wind surfing Championship.

Hua Hin has long been a Mecca for Thai and international enthusiast of these sports. The wide sandy beaches and the favourable and very reliable weather conditions, with winds nearly all year round, are two of the reasons why Hua Hin has the best wind surfing conditions in Thailand.

Thai hospitality and an established infrastructure just add to that appeal. The action of kiteboarding is fast and furious and a great spectator opportunity. This will also be a chance to talk with the experts about learning the sport yourself with workshops and trial sessions available if you are looking for something wet and wild!

Hua Hin has accredited windsurfing schools for those who are so inclined. Although no longer an extreme sport, it’s important to learn with the right school so you enjoy yourself in a safe environment.

The other good news is that these water sports are environmentally friendly with only wind and man power at work so no noise pollution from screaming jet skis or other marine engines to disturb the serenity of the Khao Tao beach; just an occasional tender or safety vessel on hand.

Another sport which will be seen at the Khao Tao event is SUP or Stand Up Paddle boarding. This is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Thousands of people all ages join competitions, workouts or just social trips with friends. This provides a great workout, either in waves or gliding on flat water. A fitness class walking on water!

Many other activities will be happening in the Khao Tao area in association with the main event with food stalls, displays and evening concerts and ‘sundowners’.

comments