Kobe Bryant to be inducted into Naismith Hall of Fame

The five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash last January together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna will be inducted into NBA’s Hall of Fame.

Bryant, a star player of the Los Angeles Lakers retired in 2016, was voted as MVP (Most Valuable Player) in 2008 had also brought the US team into the finals and won the gold medal in 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Commissioner of NBA Adam Silver said Bryant’s death was “unspeakable” and the league was keen to “honour” him.

The Naismith Hall of Fame was named after Dr. James Naismith, a Canadian PE instructor who invented basketball in June 6, 1946 which started in New York. Then in 1949, NBA was officially formed by the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League.

