Legend Fighting Championship: VIP seating, food and beverage packages from THB 590

A great way to watch this thrilling event happening in Hua Hin on Saturday

Savour every moment of what promises to be a pulsating night of Muay Thai at the Legend Fighting Championship with the Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort and Cafe De Khoi.

Enjoy food and beverages of your choice, with free flow packages starting at THB 590 net per person, from the vantage point of the outdoor seating area at Cafe De Khoi.

VIP guests can enjoy a three course meal, unlimited popcorn and free flow drinks from THB 1,290 net per person.

📍 14 May 2022 from 7pm onwards, The Square at BluPort Mall.

For bookings and more information:

☎️ 032 616 999 ext. 6320

📧 ichh.dining@ihg.com

👉 https://www.facebook.com/cafedekhoi

comments