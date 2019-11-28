Lionel Messi steals the show in his 700th Barcelona appearance

The goal was made even more special, too, by the fact it was the 34th different European opposition Messi had scored against — a Champions League record.

And Messi was far from done.

His scintillating performance continued into the second half as his surging run and delicate pass enabled Antoine Griezmann to secure the win.

Dortmund did offer a late rally with young English star Jadon Sancho providing a moment of real quality, turning and firing a rocket past Marc-André ter Stegen in the Barcelona goal.

But it was too little, too late for the German side, whose early sloppiness had crushed them already.

The only blight on an otherwise excellent night for Messi was a yellow card. Apparently, even 700 games can’t teach you to stay on your feet.

Messi looked on in disbelief as he was booked for diving in the second half.

But that moment won’t make the headlines. His wider performance and statistics will.

Borussia Dortmund center back Mats Hummels perhaps summed Messi’s night up best.

[He] “is the best footballer I’ve ever seen — period,” Hummels told UEFA.com after his teammates were left mesmerized by the Argentine.

His numbers are truly staggering. Even when they are broken down, they seem hard to process. He’s scored one goal in a game on 218 occasions, two goals in a game on 125 occasions, three goals in a game on 40 occasions, four goals in a game on five occasions.