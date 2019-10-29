Liverpool defeats Tottenham to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League

Liverpool came from behind to maintain its unbeaten Premier League record with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield.

Spurs took the lead after just 48 seconds when Harry Kane headed in from Son Heung-Min’s shot that had come back off the post, but Liverpool hit back in the second half through captain Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah’s penalty.

Liverpool was under pressure to get a result in this game after Manchester City had cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to three points with victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.

A 1-1 draw with Manchester United last week remains the only blemish on Liverpool’s domestic season after 10 games.

“There is a little bit of relief obviously, hanging on a bit, but we’re delighted with the three points,” said goal-scorer Henderson.

“We didn’t start well but I thought we were really good in the first half and we just wanted to keep the momentum going. The mentality has improved over the last few years.”

By George Ramsay, CNN

