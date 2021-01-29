Liverpool end poor run with vigorous win at Spur

Liverpool returned to form in thrilling fashion as the Premier League champions secured an impressive victory at Tottenham Hotspur.

After a sequence of five league games without a win and four of those without a goal, Liverpool moved back into the top four as they discovered their cutting edge in style at the expense of an uninspiring Spurs.

Spurs who lost striker Harry Kane to an ankle injury at half-time, had an early Son Heung-min strike ruled out for offside before Liverpool’s threat was rewarded with their first league goal in 482 minutes in first-half stoppage time.

Striker Roberto Firmino took advantage of uncertainty between Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris to tap in Sadio Mane’s low cross from close range.

France keeper Lloris was at mistake again two minutes after the break when he pushed Mane’s shot into the path of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who finished emphatically.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s 20-yard strike gave Spurs hope almost immediately but Liverpool were always in control of an entertaining second period.

Liverpool are now four points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

Source: BBC

