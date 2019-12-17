Local War Elephants Won the Hua Hin World Cup

Thailand may not have been champions in the SEA Games in the Philippines after the men’s team bombed out in the qualifying round and the women’s team finished with the silver after a 1-0 loss to Vietnam but the local ‘War Elephants overcame Singapore to be crowned the 2019 Hua Hin World Cup. Other teams competing in the seven a side event at True Arena represented Uruguay, Sweden, Bangladesh, Germany, France, Finland and England.

The finals were conducted in cool sunny conditions perfect for both players and spectators before adjourning to roof top at True Arena for the after party and trophy presentations. Hua Hin Vikings as the organising club of the 7th edition organised a very sociable event with charity proceeds soon heading to Jungle Aid as very worth recipients.

By Hua Hin Today

