Major cycling event to take place in Hua Hin this weekend

Bikers get ready! A major cycling event will take place in Hua Hin this weekend, March 4-5.

The DUSTMAN The Gravel Journey Hua Hin, which will be held at Wanatip Farm, Nong Plub in Hua Hin district, is being organised by Bike Zone Events (BZE) and thought to be one of the first events of its kind to be held in Thailand.

Gravel cycling, also known as “gravel grinding,” is currently a very popular trend in both North America and Europe.

This type of cycling is typically done on small-sized roads or dirt tracks with little to no traffic, providing high levels of safety and freedom for the riders.

The race duration ranges from 4-8 hours, depending on the skills and fitness of the cyclists. The race route comprises approximately 70% dirt trails and 30% paved roads, including gravel, cement, and rubberized surfaces.

Participants can use any type of bike, but are not allowed to use aero bars or e-bikes.

The race in Hua Hin takes in ‘unseen’ parts of the province beautiful landscapes, mountains and plantations with a mix of dirt tracks, concrete and tarmac roads.

Participants are divided into two categories: the Explore category, which is a 60-kilometer distance, and the Expert category, which is a 120-kilometer distance. This event will provide a new tourism experience that combines sports competition and meaningful travel.

Mr. Archawanut Kongkarnthanan, the Director of TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan, stated that this event aims to promote tourism in Hua Hin and attract both Thai and foreign cycling enthusiasts to participate in the race.

He added that the event aims to promote sports tourism in Hua Hin and Pran Buri districts, both of which have suitable locations for various types of sports tourism activities.

Gravel cycling races are challenging and take place amidst natural landscapes, which are gaining popularity around the world, and there is a high chance that they will become a popular trend in Thailand.

The TAT office in Prachuap Khiri Khan province also aims to communicate the sports tourism image of Hua Hin and Pran Buri, creating added value for the tourism economy and distributing income to the local communities.

For more information, please visit https://bikezone.events/th/dustman-th/

