Man City hammer West Brom to reach top

Manchester City rose to the top of the Premier League by giving West Brom another home hammering.

No team in Europe’s top five categories has conceded as many goals at home as Sam Allardyce’s Albion and they were ruthlessly exposed again by a brilliant attacking display. For the second week running City were the successors of a questionable offside call but there can be no doubt that they would have routed the hosts regardless.

Ilkay Gundogan continued his exciting run in front of goal with two excellent strikes Joao Cancelo scored while an offside flag was raised, and several players seemed to stop, and Riyad Mahrez powered in a fourth before the break.

Raheem Sterling got in on the act in the second half as City ended a day on top of the table for the first time this season.

Defeat left 19th-placed West Brom six points afloat of safety going into a massive game against Fulham on Saturday.

