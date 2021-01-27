Man City hammer West Brom to reach top

By
Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
-
0
7
Photo: Getty Images

Manchester City rose to the top of the Premier League by giving West Brom another home hammering.

No team in Europe’s top five categories has conceded as many goals at home as Sam Allardyce’s Albion and they were ruthlessly exposed again by a brilliant attacking display.

For the second week running City were the successors of a questionable offside call but there can be no doubt that they would have routed the hosts regardless.

Ilkay Gundogan continued his exciting run in front of goal with two excellent strikes Joao Cancelo scored while an offside flag was raised, and several players seemed to stop, and Riyad Mahrez powered in a fourth before the break.

Raheem Sterling got in on the act in the second half as City ended a day on top of the table for the first time this season.

Defeat left 19th-placed West Brom six points afloat of safety going into a massive game against Fulham on Saturday.

Match Stats

Source: BBC

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous article‘K Powdered Milk’ chemist busted in Bangkok
wp_user_avatar
Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
Kayes Nihon is a digital marketer/tech-savvy who has been working as a freelancer since 2017. He was born and raised in Bangladesh, since he was a child he was intrigued by technology. Nihon graduated from Armanitola Govt. High School (Bangladesh) and finished his higher education at the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce (Thailand). He has traveled across Asia and has a clear understanding of cultural differences. His motto is "If you believe, you can achieve".

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR