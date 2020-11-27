Man found dead in his room with faithful dog protecting his body

A 59-year-old man was found dead in a small room in Mueang Chonburi guarded by his trusty pet dog.

The deceased was a motorbike driver. Mr. Jarae had been deceased for about four days according to the police. No sign of struggle was found on his body. His dog was found near watching over his body and initially blocking rescue workers from approaching.

Animal welfare experts helped safely remove the dog without harm. Neighbors told police that Mr. Jarae had lived alone with his dog for a long time and was single.

The neighbors called the police when Jarae did not answer his door and they started to smell a foul odor coming from the room.

Source: The Pattaya News

