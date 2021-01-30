Man Utd lose ground with a draw at Arsenal

Manchester United dropped points for the third time in four Premier League games with this goalless draw against an under-strength Arsenal side at Emirates Stadium.

United striker Edinson Cavani had two good chances late on but Arsenal fully deserved their point on a bitterly cold night in north London.

The Gunners went closest when Alexandre Lacazette’s clipped free-kick hit the bar after the break while United keeper David de Gea saved well from Emile Smith Rowe.

De Gea’s counterpart Bernd Leno also identified himself with an athletic fingertip save from Fred in the first half.

United came within inches of winning it in the closing stages when Cavani saw a close-range effort turned wide off Leno and the Uruguay striker then hooked a superb cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka just wide when he looked determined to score.

Source: BBC Sports

comments