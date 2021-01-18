Man Utd ‘missed an opportunity’ to beat liverpool

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United “missed an opportunity” to beat Liverpool after his side stayed top of the Premier League with a goalless draw.

It was a match that failed to maintain the pre-match anticipation and Solskjaer knows his side had the better chances to claim a statement victory at Anfield.

Liverpool, without a known center-back and with midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defense dominated possession in the first half.

United came very close to scoring when Bruno Fernandes’ 20-yard free-kick curled inches wide.

Fernandes was then stopped after the break by the outstretched leg of Liverpool keeper Alisson. Alisson was Liverpool’s star later on when he blocked Paul Pogba’s drive from point-blank range.

Solskjaer told BBC “It was an opportunity missed with the chances we had but then again we were playing a very good side.”

“We have improved and advanced. It’s not just the result we’re dissatisfied with, it’s some of the performance. I know these boys can play better.”

Man Utd are now two points ahead of Manchester City, who moved up to second by defeating Crystal Palace 4-0 and Leicester City in third place.

Liverpool, who have scored only one goal in their past four league matches have dropped to fourth, a point behind the Foxes.

Source: BBC

