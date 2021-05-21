The owners of Manchester United have set 4 billion pounds ($5.55 billion) as the asking price to sell the football club, the Irish Mirror reported. “City investors believe a bid close to their £4 billion asking price would tempt brothers Joel and Avram (Glazer), who effectively run the club, to relinquish control”, the newspaper said, without mentioning the source of its information. Manchester United officials had not commented at the time of going to press.

A small group of Manchester United fans gathered outside the club’s training ground on Thursday to protest against the Glazer family’s ownership as the backlash continued after their involvement in the breakaway European Super League. United were among six Premier League clubs that signed up for the new venture before withdrawing on Tuesday amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government. United co-chairman Joel Glazer on Wednesday apologised to supporters, saying the hierarchy failed to show respect to the “deep-rooted traditions” of the English game. United were bought by the American Glazer family for 790 million pounds in 2005. The club has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, but the Glazers retain majority ownership.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, one of the leading figures in the breakaway European Super League project, will step down from his role at United at the end of 2021. Meanwhile, Daniel Ek, the billionaire CEO and founder of the music streaming service Spotify, said he would be interested in buying Premier League club Arsenal if under-fire American owner Stan Kroenke wanted to sell the north London outfit. Thousands of Arsenal fans have gathered outside Emirates Stadium to protest against Kroenke following the club’s part in the failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

“As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) would like to sell Arsenal I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring,” Ek wrote on Twitter. Former Arsenal players Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieria have come out in support of Ek’s proposed takeover of the club.

