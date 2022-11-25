Many happy returns – WTA Thailand Open back in Hua Hin for 2023

WTA world-class womens’ tennis returns to Hua Hin in 2023

True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club to host top tennis talent from January 30 – February 5

The world’s best female tennis players are set to return to the beautiful beach resort destination of Hua Hin in 2023 for the WTA Thailand Open, a week of world-class sport on the stunning Thai coast.

The WTA 250 Thailand Open is scheduled at the True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club from Saturday 30 January – Sunday 5 February, reclaiming its place on the 2023 WTA Calendar after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The tournament boasts a luxury resort setting in Hua Hin, a favourite getaway for many Bangkok residents, including Thai royalty. Located just two hours’ drive from the Thai capital, the golden sands beach, the Cicada Night Market and the luxury official tournament hotel, the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava, have made the event a favourite with WTA players.

Poland’s Magda Linette was the last player to lift the singles trophy in 2020 on True Arena’s iconic pink-coloured Center Court and a strong player field is expected for the 2023 edition.

Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop, Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand said “As life returns to normal following Covid 19 travel restrictions, the organisers, Proud Group and True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club, the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand and the sponsors have unanimously agreed to bring the tournament back to attract world-class players to Hua Hin as well as serve as an opportunity for Thai players to sharpen their skills.

We hope to take this opportunity to promote Thai tourism and comply with the government’s policy to boost the local economy and help the government reach the estimated target of 40 million tourists per year. Thanks to the welcoming atmosphere of Hua Hin as a beach resort along with our readiness to host the best event possible we believe that the 2023 Thailand Open will be a great success.”

Paradorn Srichaphan, Co-Tournament Director and former ATP Tour World No.9 said “Several players have already been asking about the tournament in Hua Hin. With everything moving in the right direction we are ready to bring the tournament back to the WTA calendar in 2023. We are sure we will attract a great player line-up including some star names to join us in Hua Hin to enjoy some wonderful Thai hospitality ”

comments