Overcoming the post-Hua Hin Marathon low: How runners can stay motivated

Romain Chevalier is a certified health and performance coach, pilates instructor and personal trainer.

A highly decorated athlete, he is ranked among the top 10 triathletes in Thailand.

He is based in Hua Hin and can help you become the best version of yourself.

Connect with Romain on Facebook and start your journey to a better you @HealthCoachRomain

Continuing his regular health and fitness feature for Hua Hin Today, Romain shares tips on how to stay motivated after running a marathon.

Congratulations! You successfully crossed the finish line of the Hua Hin marathon, a remarkable achievement that required months of training, dedication, and mental fortitude.

However, for many runners, completing a marathon can also bring about a post-race slump, commonly known as the post-marathon low.

This period is characterized by a temporary loss of motivation and a sense of emptiness after the event.

Fear not! In this article, I will explore strategies to help you navigate through the post-marathon low and find renewed motivation to continue your running journey.

For many people who participated in the Hua Hin Marathon, it involved months of hard training to work toward a specific goal.

The beauty of this kind of event is that it keeps us committed as we battle against the fear of not finishing or failing to achieve the goals we set for ourselves. The pressure we place on ourselves drives us to become better individuals.

Now that the Hua Hin Marathon is over, how can we maintain that pressure and stay committed to self-improvement?

Well, it’s time to find the next challenging goal, one that will keep us on our toes. It could be another race, aiming for a longer distance or trying to improve our speed. It could also involve pursuing another discipline like cycling or even a different health-related goal.

Remind yourself as to why a marathon or mini marathon can be great for helping you achieve your goal:

It’s scary. It keeps you on your toes, and every time you feel lazy about training, you take a step back from your goal.

It’s time-bound. It happens on a specific date, and you can’t change it.

It’s very specific. You know exactly what the task at hand is, for example, running 10km in under 60 minutes.

It’s measurable. It’s clear-cut: did you fail or succeed?

Here’s my approach:

Year-round commitment: I participate in races throughout the year, including running, cycling, triathlons, and Spartan races. However, only 3 to 4 races truly matter and serve as major goals. Other races are stepping stones toward those big goals.

Stepping stones: Breaking down my goals into smaller tasks helps me stay committed and focused on short-term objectives.

The journey: While the end goal is important, the journey toward it matters the most. Even if you don’t achieve or succeed, consider how much you’ve grown along the way.

Learn from failure: Analyze your failures, make adjustments, adapt, and get back on track.

Planning: I plan my training sessions in advance and have a clear roadmap toward my goal. If I miss a session due to laziness, I know I’m not giving my best effort to achieve my goal.

Training partners: I mostly train by myself, but I’m happy to mix it up and train with partners.

Support: The people around me are aware of my goals and support me in reaching them. Communicate with your closest supporters, explaining why you need their help and support.

Now, take these principles from fitness goals and apply the same approach to define your life goals, whether they’re related to business, health, or education.

The post-marathon low is a common experience for many runners, but it doesn’t have to dampen your enthusiasm for the sport.

By reflecting on your achievement, setting new goals, exploring different training activities, joining a running community, trying new running experiences, and prioritizing your overall well-being, you can overcome this temporary setback and find renewed motivation to continue your running journey.

Embrace the process, enjoy the journey, and remember that the post-marathon low is just a small hurdle on the path to even greater accomplishments in the world of running.

Keep running, stay motivated, and never stop challenging yourself.

comments