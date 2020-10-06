Armand Duplantis sets new record in outdoor pole vault, Jemma Reekie tops women’s sprint

Armand Duplantis produced the highest ever outdoors jump in the pole vault as he cleared 6.15m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome. It was his second time to break the world pole vault’s record.

The 20-year-old Swede set the world record at 6.18m at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Jemma Reekie defeated fellow Scot Laura Muir in the 800m in a time of 1 min 59.76 seconds.

Muir could not outrun with Reekie’s fast finish and came in third, just behind Norway’s Hedda Hynne.

“My aims now are just to train really hard through winter, get stronger and faster,” says Reekie, who is fourth fastest in the world this year over the distance.

“I’m not getting too ahead of myself, I know I have a lot of work to do,” she added.

