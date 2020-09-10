England’s Adam Gemili sets season’s personal best in Hungary

Adam Gemili set personal season’s best times in the 100m and 200m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Hungary.

The British sprinter finished second in the 100m to American Noah Lyles in 10.28 seconds, and third over 200m in 20.56 secs behind world champion Lyles and Italian Eseosa Desalu.

“I’ve got to be pleased with that,” Gemili, 26, said on Instagram.

“Not maybe the fastest runs but it’s getting there, it’s getting faster.”

Meanwhile at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial stadium in Budapest, Laviai Nielsen finished third in the women’s 400m while fellow Briton Jessie Knight was fifth.

Andrew Pozzi was sixth in the 110m hurdles and Dai Greene placed fourth over the 400m sprint.

Lawrence Okoye threw an excellent 62.53m to finish seventh in the men’s discus throw, while in the women’s long jump, Abigail Irozuru captured fifth and Shara Proctor at 13th place.

