Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. rules confirmed for exhibition

The most highly anticipated sporting events during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend features a pair of boxing legends in an exhibition bout.

Mike Tyson age 54 will step back into the ring for the first time in over a decade as he faces off with Roy Jones Jr, who was a multi-weight class champion and regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers.

The executive director of Athletic Commission Andy Foster said let’s call it an exhibition. I want the public to know what this is because I don’t want people to be disappointed.

According to Foster the rules surrounding an exhibition are much different than a sanctioned fight. Tyson and Jones will actually be handed a belt after the bout is over but no winner will be declared

Tyson and Jones are taking this matchup quite seriously as they look to put on a show for the exhibition.

Here are a few more rules in place for the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. exhibition

— The bout will take place over 8 rounds at two minutes each.

— Tyson and Jones will be wearing 12-ounce gloves

— If either boxer suffers a bad cut, the exhibition is over.

— The boxers will not be required to wear headgear

Source: BBC Sports

