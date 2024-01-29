New initiative in Prachuap Khiri Khan could train Thailand’s future Muay Thai coaches

Some of Thailand’s next generation of Muay Thai coaches could emerge from Prachuap Khiri Khan, thanks to a new initiative.

The Thai Boxing and Self-Defense Martial Arts program, inaugurated recently at the Reserve Force Training Center in the province, is designed to train military personnel in Thai boxing, preparing them to become certified instructors.

The opening ceremony, held at the Reserve Force Command Center’s temporary boxing ring in Pranburi, was presided over by Mr. Sutin Khlangsang, Minister of Defense. Distinguished attendees included Ms. Supranee Kuptasa, Manager of the National Sports Development Fund, Mr. Panya Harnlumyuang, a member of the committee overseeing the fund’s budget, Mr. Sakchai Tapsuwan, President of the Amateur Muay Thai Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage, and Police General Nirandon Punnothok, Commander of the Reserve Force Center. The event, which showcased the cultural heritage of Thai boxing, also saw participation from government officials and local citizens.

The day was marked by a series of dynamic activities including Thai boxing martial arts performances, sword and staff demonstrations, and video presentations. Training courses were conducted by the Amateur Muay Thai Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage.

The audience was also treated to a Thai boxing fashion show, soft power displays, and a special Thai boxing Wai Khru performance by Lieutenant Colonel Sombat Banchamek, also known as Buakaw, a renowned boxer. The event culminated in amateur Thai boxing matches for children and youth, along with one amateur and ten professional Thai boxing matches, drawing a lively and enthusiastic crowd.

A training session for military personnel in Thai boxing was held the day before the inauguration, underlining the program’s immediate commencement. The Minister of Defense, Mr. Sutin Khlangsang, emphasized the significance of Thai boxing as a vital component of the nation’s economic security strategy and its cultural arts movement. He remarked that the project not only aligns with the government’s policy but also serves as a tribute to His Majesty the King’s royal aspirations.

This collaborative effort, involving the Army through the Reserve Force Center, the Amateur Muay Thai Association of Thailand, and the International Federation of Muay Thai, aims to elevate the Army personnel’s capabilities, enabling them to conduct training internationally and compete in global competitions.

This initiative marks a significant step in promoting Thai boxing as a military sport at both national and international levels.

It also aligns with the criteria of the International Olympic Committee, which mandates participation in CISM (Conseil International du Sport Militaire) competitions as a prerequisite for inclusion in the Olympic Games. Through this program, the Thai military is playing a pivotal role in advancing Thai boxing towards Olympic recognition.

