Neymar wants Lionel Messi at Paris St-Germain

Neymar caused excitement when he said he wants to play with Lionel Messi again next season, moments after helping Paris St-Germain to a 3-1 score.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch,”

Neymar said He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year. We have to do it next season.

Argentina striker Messi told Barca he wanted to leave at that time and said a clause in his contract meant he could do so for free.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague says Messi’s contract expires next summer and he still wants to leave the club. He also added that the biggest mystery of all is that Neymar in a way left Barcelona not to be in Messi’s shadow and now he is almost begging for them to play together.

So is PSG a valid choice for Lionel Messi?

Source: BBC Sports

