Olympic Figure Skater dies at 20

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, an Australian Olympic pairs figure skater, has died at age 20, according to the International Skating Union. Alexandrovskaya together with her then-partner Harley Windsor won the 2017 World Junior pairs title. “Words cannot describe how I feel right now. I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia.” Windsor posted on social media.

“The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.”

Alexandrovskaya applied for and was granted Australian citizenship in October 2017, four months before the Winter Games. She and Windsor became the first Australian Olympic pairs skaters in 20 years. Windsor became the first indigenous Australian to compete in a Winter Olympics.

Alexandrovskaya died in her birthplace, Moscow. No details about what causes her death were revealed.

