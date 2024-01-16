Orchid Palm Homes Cup IX set for January 28th

The Orchid Palm Homes Cup IX is set for January 28th at the Hua Hin International School. Six local teams will participate in the six a side tournament which is for Under 13s.

The inaugural Orchid Palm Homes Cup took place in 2020. The competition is entering its fourth year and has become an eagerly anticipated biannual event in the local sporting calendar.

The Orchid Palm Homes Cup VIII took place at Midfield Soccer last October. Eight teams participated in this Under 11 tournament which was won by PP United, from Pak Nam Pran.

PP United will also be participating in the first Orchid Palm Homes Cup of 2024 and looking to make it three wins in a row. They will be joined by Nong Hoi, Wat Nalom, Hua Hin City, Pontagrit and the hosts Black Mountain.

The Orchid Palm Homes Cup VIII was notable because PP United became the first team to ever win the competition twice. The previous seven editions of the tournament had produced seven different winners.

Orchid Palm Homes owner Stephen Ayling is proud to be supporting a tournament which is now entering its sixth year,

“Orchid Palm Homes is committed to supporting grass roots football in Hua Hin and I was really pleased to see so many teams at the last tournament, in total I think 100 players might have been there. In an era of smart phones, TVs and tablets it is great to see children enjoying sport outside and we are delighted that these events have stood the test of time.”

Black Mountain head coach Gary Stevens sees this as a fantastic opportunity for children to demonstrate the skills they have been learning in training,

“This is the first time an Orchid Palm Homes Cup has been held for the children born in 2011. I have been coaching some of these players for several years at the Black Mountain Academy and am excited to see them putting some of the skills we have been working on into practice in a match situation.”

