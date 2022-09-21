Orchid Palm Homes Cup VI set for October 13th

The Orchid Palm Homes Cup VI is set for True Arena on October 13th. There will be six Under 13 teams participating in the one day tournament.

Now in its third year the Orchid Palm Homes Cup is the longest running children’s football tournament in Hua Hin. The biannual event gives academies from Hua Hin an opportunity to get a taste of competitive football in a fun and friendly atmosphere.

The Orchid Palm Homes Cup V took place in April with Black Mountain running out as winners of the Under 10 tournament. The second event of the year will feature slightly older players with Black Mountain, Hua Hin City, PSG, Shark Boy, Nong Hoi and Baan Tap Tai all signed up to participate in the Under 13 event.

Orchid Palm Homes owner Stephen Ayling is proud to be supporting youth football in Hua Hin,

“We are proud to be supporting this tournament for a third year. It is great to see the children getting outside and getting away from their computers and phones to participate in a proper sporting event.”

Paul King, the manager at True Arena, says this is just part of his ambitious plans to start putting on regular youth football leagues and tournaments in Hua Hin,

“We are in the middle of our first ‘True Arena J-League’ mini-season on Sunday mornings for local Under 10s teams, so it’s great to add in a U13 tournament for the older kids to get some competitive game-time at our world class facilities. We’re committed to making True Arena a hub for youth football tournaments in the region and I am excited to see another six teams from the local area going head to head next month.”

Among the coaches in attendance will be former England international Gary Stevens. The UEFA Cup winner will be coaching the Black Mountain Under 13s and is looking forwards to being back on the touchline again after a long break,

“I have been to all the five Orchid Palm Homes tournaments and they are always a fun day for the children, parents and coaches. Getting to play competitively is very important for the development of young players and I’m looking forward to seeing how the players in this age group have progressed since the last Orchid Palm Homes tournament they played in.”

For more information visit www.huahinfootball.com.

