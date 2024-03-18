Over 1,000 people join the Cha Am Bikini Beach Run 2024

Over a thousand enthusiastic runners from both Thailand and around the globe made waves at the Cha Am Bikini Beach Run 2024, held on March 17th. The event, aimed at boosting tourism and promoting health and fitness, started outside the Long Beach Hotel in Cha-am.

Mr. Suthee Lausubinprasert, Phetchaburi’s provincial secretary, flagged off the race in a ceremony graced by key figures including Mr. Niti Vongvichasvasdi, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi Office, and Mr. Wasan Kittikul, President of the Thai Hotels Association Western Region (Phetchaburi-Prachuap). Also present were Mr. Saiyan Sittichoktham, President of the Phetchaburi Province Tourism Business Association, and Mr. Banpot Kamlaikaew, Chairman of the Thamrong Local Government, among others.

The Cha Am Bikini Beach Run, now in its 14th year, is organised by JOG&JOY in collaboration between various organizations including Phetchaburi Province, Cha-am Municipality, TAT Phetchaburi Office, and the Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce.

The event featured races in three categories: the HALF MARATHON (21.1 km), the MINI MARATHON (10 km), and the SMILE RUN (5 km). The goal is to establish the Cha Am Bikini Beach Run as a premier international long-distance running event, encouraging healthy lifestyles through walking and running. Additionally, it aims to stimulate the local economy and promote sports tourism in line with government policies, offering a unique exercise experience

The event attracted over 1,000 participants, highlighting its growing popularity among both Thai and international athletes. The competition took place under ideal weather conditions, adding to the enjoyment and success of the run.

