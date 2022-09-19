Over 2,000 runners take part in Top Run event in Prachuap

Prachuap Khiri Khan welcomed thousands of runners for the Top Run event on Sunday (Sept 18).

The event took place at the Wing 5 Air Force Base with runners competing across three distances – 5k, 10.5k and 21k – along a route which offered spectacular views of Ao Manao and Prachuap Bay.

Lt. Col. Boonrat Rittiprapas, who was part of the organising committee, said the event was held to promote healthy living, an active lifestyle and exercise, with people of all ages and fitness levels able to take part.

After expenses, proceeds for the event were donated to Khum Klao Foundation Under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King for the purchase of medical equipment which will be used throughout the local area.

The event also proved successful for a number of Hua Hin based runners, several of whom won podium finishes.

In the men’s race, Lewis Chalk was the overall winner of the 21km race finishing with a time of 01:15:22, followed by Parus Srichaiwong, 01:23:27 in second place, with Wiriya Dejdit 01:24:34 finishing in third.

The women’s 21km race was won by Kero Kero with a time of 1:40:09, Chantima Phewking finished second with a time of 01:46:17, while Mali Guyot finished third with a time of 01:46:20.

The men’s 10.5km race saw Tamlyn Goodrich take first place with a time of 37:58, with Thadapong Nukaew finishing second in 40:51, with Burmese runner Wit taking third place in 41:42.

The women’s 10.5km race was won by Aranya Hin Sui with a time of 00.45.55, while Hua Hin based runner, Laura Chalk finished second in 52.54. Third place went to Miss Sirima Buakaew with a time of 53:55 minutes.

Meanwhile, it was a good performance from several other Hua Hin based runners.

In the 21km race, Vivien Cullen-Duffield finished in first place in her age group, while Karen Lynn Carter finished in third place in her respective age group.

In the 10.5km race, Chris Andrews and Derek Russell finished first and third, respectively in their age groups.

