Over 3,500 runners compete in Hua Hin Marathon 2024

The Hua Hin Marathon, now in its fourth year, drew over 3,500 runners from both Thailand and abroad on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The event, held at the Wat Khao Krai Lart grounds in Hua Hin, was officiated by Mr. Komkrit Charoenphatthanasombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Dr. Rungroj Sileuangsawat.

Runners had the choice of competing in several race distances including the full marathon at 42 kilometers, a half-marathon at 21 kilometers, a 10-kilometer run, and a 5-kilometer fun run.

The event also serves as a fundraising effort with proceeds supporting the Krailas Eco-Project and the preservation of the Khao Krai Lat mangrove area.

This year’s marathon stood out due to the prestigious awards on offer, with trophies granted by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

The royal trophies for the full marathon were awarded to Lieutenant Anesha Sae-Cha in the male category and Ms. Nisachol Morgan in the female category.

Organized by Mr. Krip Rojanasthien, chairman of the Preserve Hua Hin Group, along with various partners, the marathon is recognized as the premier running event in the region, attracting an increasing number of participants each year eager to compete in the scenic and challenging courses offered by Hua Hin’s unique landscape.

comments