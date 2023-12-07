Padel of Thailand Hua Hin World Cup 2023 kicks off this weekend: Fixtures and schedule

The Padel of Thailand Hua Hin World Cup 2023, one of Thailand’s most prominent amateur football tournaments, is set to kick off this weekend at Arena Hua Hin, running from December 9th to December 10th.

What initially began as a modest seven-a-side competition with only six teams has evolved into a major amateur football events in Thailand.

Organised by Viking Club Hua Hin, this year’s the tournament boasts an impressive lineup of 20 teams, with nearly 240 amateur players eagerly preparing to take part in the action.

Teams participating in the event are composed of both local and expat football enthusiasts hailing from Hua Hin and Bangkok, while many others are traveling from various parts of the country to join in the excitement. The matches will be played on the FIFA standard pitches located at Arena Hua Hin, ensuring a high level of competition.

The Padel of Thailand Hua Hin World Cup 2023 promises a thrilling schedule and format:

20 Nations

4 Groups with 5 Teams Each

240 Players

3 Pitches

All Matches with Two Halves of 12 Minutes Each

Venue: True Arena

The action-packed event will kick off on December 9th, Day 1, with the first game set to begin at 9 am, and the excitement will last until the final group game at 4 pm.

On December 10th, Day 2, the knockout matches will take center stage. The first game will start at 10 am, culminating in the much-anticipated World Cup Final at 3 pm.

The competition will feature three distinct cups on the second day:

World Cup : Teams that secure the 1st and 2nd places in their respective groups after the first day will compete in the World Cup knockout stage.

: Teams that secure the 1st and 2nd places in their respective groups after the first day will compete in the World Cup knockout stage. Plate Cup : Teams finishing 3rd and 4th in their groups on the first day will battle for the Plate Cup knockout stage.

: Teams finishing 3rd and 4th in their groups on the first day will battle for the Plate Cup knockout stage. Wooden Spoon Cup: The teams that finish in 5th place in their groups after the first day will compete for the Wooden Spoon knockout stage.

The tournament organizers, the Hua Hin World Cup and the Viking Club Hua Hin, are eagerly looking forward to welcoming all players and fans to two days of exhilarating action on the pristine FIFA standard grass pitches of True Arena. They extend their best wishes to all participating teams.

The teams are divided into four groups as follows:

Group A

Denmark 🇩🇰

Faroe Islands 🇫🇴

France 🇫🇷

Netherlands 🇳🇱

Nippon 🇯🇵

Group B

Austria 🇦🇹

Bhutan 🇧🇹

Germany 🇩🇪

Russia 🇷🇸

Spain 🇪🇸

Group C

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Bangladesh 🇧🇩

Belgium 🇧🇪

Japan 🇯🇵

Portugal 🇵🇹

Group D

Finland 🇫🇮

Ireland 🇮🇪

Sweden 🇸🇪

Thailand 🇹🇭

Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

And the tournament is open to spectators. Football enthusiasts and supporters are invited to watch the action at Arena Hua Hin. Entry is free of charge.

