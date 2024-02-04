Paradorn Srichaphan hails success of WTA Thailand Open in Hua Hin, talks ongoing about tournament’s future

The WTA Thailand Open 2024, under the guidance of Paradorn Srichaphan, Thailand’s most celebrated tennis player, concludes on Sunday (Feb 4).

Paradorn, who once reached the world No. 9 rank, served as the director of this year’s tournament, which has been instrumental in placing Hua Hin on the global tennis map.

The tournament, presented by EA, has seen top international players competing, highlighting the event’s stature in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) calendar. Paradorn expressed his satisfaction with the organization and the level of competition, noting, “Hua Hin has been successfully pinned on the WTA calendar, attracting top players from around the world.”

This year’s edition also shone a light on local talent, with Thai players “Ruangkhao” Lalana Thararadee and “Taew” Trasaporn Naklo receiving wildcards for the women’s singles main draw. Despite both exiting in the first round, their competitive performances were praised by Paradorn, who noted, “They played to their fullest, competing closely with their opponents, which was satisfactory and surprising to the audience.”

The event’s success has not only been a boon for local athletes but also for Hua Hin, enhancing its reputation as a host city capable of meeting international standards for sports events. “Initially, many athletes questioned the event due to unfamiliarity with the venue and wondered about the tournament’s quality. However, the event in Hua Hin has met international standards, providing everything the WTA requires,” Paradorn added.

The Thailand Open is a mid-level 250 event, attracting some of the world’s leading professional players. It has become a stepping stone for emerging athletes, setting the stage for their future advancement.

The significance of the tournament extends beyond the present, with discussions ongoing about its future.

“Actually, according to the contract signed with the WTA, the Thailand Open this year marks the completion of a 5-year term. Negotiations are currently underway regarding the future direction of the event,” Paradorn disclosed, highlighting some potential uncertainty about the tournament’s continuation in Hua Hin.

As the Thailand Open looks to the future, Paradorn’s call to sponsors to support the continuation of high-quality tennis events in Thailand underscores the importance of such tournaments in promoting sports and local talent on an international level. The community in Hua Hin and the Thai tennis community at large await further updates, hopeful for the continued success and presence of the WTA Thailand Open in the city.

