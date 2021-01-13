Paul Pogba scores sends Man Utd to top of Premier League

Paul Pogba’s second-half volley was the stepping stone to give Manchester United victory at Burnley and send them three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Man Utd was struggling to make a breakthrough until Marcus Rashford picked Pogba out with an excellent cross to the edge of the area.

The Frenchman’s strike was perfect, although it took a deflection off Matthew Lowton to ensure the ball went past Burnley’s goalkeeper and into the opponent’s net.

Although Burnley had three fair chances in a frantic ending, United secured the win to head the table after 17 rounds of matches.

United was the better side overall and for the first time since September 2017, United is looking down the other 19 clubs in the English Premier League.

This puts the Red Devils in a good direction as they travel to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool.

Source: BBC

