Paul Pogba takes Man Utd to top spot again

Paul Pogba scored a splendid winner as Manchester United reclaimed top spot in the Premier League by coming from behind.

In what is becoming a common pattern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side outside Manchester this season. They fell behind early in the game, with Ademola Lookman beating the offside trap before shooting in an angled drive.

Man United found a winning response – taking their run to 17 games unbeaten away in the Premier League.

Courtesy of a gift from their competitors and a bit of magic from their French midfielder.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has been a good addition for the Cottagers but dropping Bruno Fernandes’ cross at the feet of Edinson Cavani, he gifted his former team-mate the easiest of equalisers.

And on the hour mark, Pogba stepped up to decide the match firing a superb angled drive across the diving Areola and into the far corner from 20 yards.

The France international has come in for criticism at times this season but received nothing but praise from his manager after wining.

Solskjaer said, “I am very happy with his performances,”

The win takes United to 40 points two more points than both Leicester and Manchester City, who had briefly taken the top spot from the Foxes with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Source: BBC

