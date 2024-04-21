Peerada Piddon claims first pro victory at Singha-SAT Hua Hin Ladies Championship

Promising Thai golfer Peerada Piddon, 23, emerged victorious at the Singha-SAT Hua Hin Ladies Championship, marking her first professional win just four months after turning pro.

The championship, which took place from April 17-19 at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, concluded with Piddon securing a final score of six-under-par 210.

Piddon, a native of Nonthaburi, showcased her burgeoning talent throughout the tournament, culminating in a final round three-under-par 69, highlighted by six birdies and tempered by three bogeys. Her performance earned her a prize of 156,000 baht from the 1.2 million baht total purse offered by the Women’s Professional Golf Association.

Reflecting on her win, Piddon said: “I built confidence from the outset, bolstered by scoring three consecutive birdies,” she said. “Although I felt nervous and tired towards the back nine, causing a few slip-ups, I’m extremely satisfied with my overall score and thrilled about this early milestone in my career.”

Close on Piddon’s heels was Cholcheva Wongras, the 17-year-old sensation from Chiang Mai, who finished with a commendable four-under-par 212, claiming the runner-up spot and a prize of 86,000 baht. Nattarika Sensai rounded out the top three with a score of three-under-par 213, earning 65,000 baht.

Other notable performances included Patcharajuta Kongkraphan finishing even par 216 to win a prize of 54,500 baht. International contenders Mikaela Fortuna from the Philippines and Hyun Bang from South Korea ended the tournament tied with Phakin Kwinpakorn, each scoring a three-over-par 219 and dividing the prize money equally among them.

Competition results (April 19):

(-6) 210 Peerada Piddon 72-69-69 (prize money 156,000 baht)

(-4) 212 Cholcheva Wongras 70-73-69 (prize money 86,000 baht)

(-3) 213 Nattarika Sensai 73-69-71 (prize money 65,000 baht)

(E) 216 Patcharajuta Kongkraphan 72-71-73, Peerada Piddon 70-73-73 (prize money 54,500 baht each)

(+1) 217 Cholda Chayanary 77-69-71 (prize money 45,000 baht)

(+3) 219 Mikaela Fortuna (Philippines) 74-75-70, Phakin Kwinpakorn 73-72-74, Hyun Bang (South Korea) 74-70-75 (prize money 36,333.33 baht each)

