PHOTOS: Cha-am holds Bikini Beach Run 2023

Over 1,000 runners took part in the Cha-am Bikini Beach Run 2023, which was held on Cha-am beach on Sunday morning (March 19).

Mr. Natthachai Namphoonsuk, the governor of Phetchaburi province, got the event underway, which saw runners competing across three different distances and required some participants to wear a bikini.

The competition was divided into a Half Marathon of 21.1 km with a route of 19.6 km on the road and 1.5 km on the beach, a Mini Marathon of 10 km for both Standard (general runners) and Bikini (wearing a bikini) categories with a route of 8.5 km on the road and 1.5 km on the beach, and a Fun Run of 5 km with a route of 3.5 km on the road and 1.5 km on the beach.

This annual event, previously called the “Cha Am 14K”, but was later renamed to the “Cha Am Bikini Beach Run” after the addition of a bikini category, for the past 13 years.

This event was the result of the cooperation of several organizations including the Phetchaburi province, Cha-am municipality, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi office, the Western Region Thai Hotel Association, the Thai Tourism Industry Association Phetchaburi chapter, the Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce, and organizers JOG&JOY.

They have been continuously developing and improving this event, adding a half-marathon distance of 21.1 km to make it an internationally recognized long-distance race.

A number of Hua Hin based runners earned places on the podium at the event, including:

Lewis Chalk, 2nd overall for 21km and 1st in his age group.

Pla Kitsanee, 4th place overall 10km bikini run

Punyisa Chalauysophon, 5th in her age group for 21km

Karen Carter, 2nd in her age group for 21km

Declan Flynn, 5th in his age group for 10km

