PHOTOS: Over 1,000 runners take part in Hua Hin Sunset Run @Khao Tao 2022

More than 1,000 runners took part in the Hua Hin Sunset Run @Khao Tao 2022 event on Friday (Sept 9).

The event was divided into two distances, with runners competing in either the 5.9km Fun Run or 9.9km Mini Marathon.

The 5.9km route took runners around Khao Tao Reservoir towards to Sai Noi Beach, while the runners of the Mini Marathon turned towards Pranburi Forest Park and Milford Golf Club before returning to the start/finish line at the reservoir.

Guests of honour at the event were Mr. Polkrit Phuangvalaisin, district chief of Hua Hin, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Isara Thapanaset, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Mr. Sarawut Limarunrak president of the Administrative Organization Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and Mrs. Wasana Srikanjana, president of Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Polkrit said the event can help to stimulate the tourism economy for Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Mr. Polkrit added that after the endemic situation of COVID-19, people have placed greater emphasis on living a healthier life. Therefore, tourism activities related to being healthy, or ‘health tourism’ can be a good solution at the current moment in time.

Mayor Nopporn said the competition was organized with the aim of promoting the Khao Tao Reservoir, which was the first royal-initiated reservoir in Thailand.

Mayor Nopporn added that Khao Tao Reservoir is an important tourist attraction of Hua Hin for Thai people who visit the area to remember the grace of King Rama IX.

Mayor Nopporn also cited the importance the event had in boosting the local economy.

After the run, competitors were able to enjoy listening to music from the Thanarat Camp Orchestra, watch a movie on a large outdoor screen or take photos of the pavilion on the reservoir during the sunset.

Mrs. Wasana Srikanchana said that the Hua Hin Sunset run @khao-tao 2022 event held on Friday falls on the 9th day of the 9th month, which is a good way to honor and remember His Majesty’s kindness.

Holding the event meant that both Thai and foreign tourists were able to travel to Hua Hin district for both sports and relaxation.

Hua Hin based runner Lewis Chalk (pictured right below) was the overall winner of the 9.9km event with a time of 34.59.

