PHOTOS: Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin holds 13th Annual Amateur Golf Classic

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin (RCRHH) marked another milestone in its charitable endeavors with the successful completion of the 13th Annual Amateur Golf Classic.

Hosted on November 24, 2023, at the Banyan Golf Course, the event not only celebrated sportsmanship and camaraderie but also raised a significant amount of money for worthy causes.

Since its founding in April 2010, RCRHH has consistently utilized this golf tournament as its principal fundraising channel to support local communities across Hua Hin and other regions of Thailand.

This year’s event witnessed an impressive turnout, with twenty-seven teams and a total of one hundred and eight golfers of various nationalities. Notably, three teams traveled from Australia specifically for the tournament, underscoring its growing international appeal.

The day’s conditions were favorable, though winds added an extra layer of challenge to the game. Players contended with these nuances on a course that was maintained to an excellent condition by the Banyan team, ensuring an enjoyable and competitive environment for all participants.

Post-tournament activities included a gathering at Mulligans, where players engaged in lively discussions about the day’s play, shared stories, and enjoyed the scenic sunset from the bar’s terrace. The event saw ‘Dansea’ emerge as the victorious team, earning them well-deserved accolades.

However, the heart of the Amateur Golf Classic lies in its philanthropic purpose. This year, the tournament, including a live main auction, a silent auction, and a raffle at the dinner, which was attended by one hundred and fifty people, successfully raised over 300,000 THB. Last year RCRHH raised over 1.14 million THB, and between the 1st of July 2022.

These funds play a crucial role in supporting RCRHH’s community initiatives. Between July 1, 2022, and June 31, 2023, the club allocated 1.8 million Baht towards various community projects. The proceeds from this year’s event will continue to fuel efforts in disease prevention and treatment, basic education, and water safety programs for local school children, reinforcing RCRHH’s commitment to societal betterment.

The success of the Amateur Golf Classic is a testament to the collective efforts of main and supporting sponsors, local businesses, the Banyan golf club, and the dedicated volunteers from RCRHH. This support not only ensures the event’s success but also fortifies the club’s ability to make a significant impact in the community.

Looking ahead, RCRHH is already gearing up for the 14th Amateur Golf Classic, set to take place in November 2024.

With its growing popularity and proven track record of community service, the event promises to further the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin’s mission of service above self.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin visit their website at: https://www.rotaryroyalhuahin.org/

