Pierre scored twice as Arsenal easily past Newcastle

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal beat Newcastle to move into the top 10 of the Premier League.

Aubameyang, who had earlier hit the post from a hard to shoot angle opened the scoring in the 50th minute when he fired past Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Arsenal doubled their lead as Emile Smith Rowe’s pullback found Bukayo Saka and the England international side-footed the ball into the net.

Aubameyang got his second and the Gunners’ third after Cedric Soares in his first league start of the season, got to the byline, and set up the striker.

This double took his league total to five for the campaign and boss Mikel Arteta was pleased to see Aubameyang return to his previous form.

The Gunners manager said, “He needed that for his confidence and the team needs that to be successful.”

“We were missing his goals, we all know that, so to have them back is great for the team.”

Miguel Almiron had Newcastle’s best chance but blasted over from the edge of the penalty area when it was goalless.

The victory takes Arsenal above Aston Villa into 10th, with the Gunners seven points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool in the last Champions League qualifying spot.

Source: BBC

