Pineapple Valley Golf Club Hua Hin hosts top celebrity golf tournament

Famous golf lovers from various social scenes recently came together in Hua Hin for the Pineapple Valley Invitational 2024. The exclusive event was organized by Pineapple Valley Golf Club Hua Hin in collaboration with The Standard, Hua Hin.

Held on May 30, 2024, the golf club welcomed more than 30 golf enthusiasts from various fields, including renowned artists and influencers. Notable participants included Jay-Jetrin Wattanasin, Matthew Dean, Panjan-Prama Im-anothai, Yi Wah-Priyakarn Jaikantha, Miss Grand Arm Athitaya Kunalaphat, Dr. Akanae Wongsawat, and prominent female bloggers Cake Kanokon Vasinsunthon, Darling Arada Arayawuth, Im Lalada Dechakittirat, Ployly Chatlada Wongnaklang and Cookie Pavisa Katepanya. Members of the media also attended, adding to the event’s significance.

Established in 2009 in a former pineapple plantation, the course is meticulously designed by Thailand’s number one golf course architect, Pirapon Namatra. The club has been named “The Best Golf Club Experience in Asia Pacific” and was recently named the best golf course in Thailand by 15,000 international travellers.

Simon Mees, General Manager of Pineapple Valley Golf Club, said: “The Pineapple Valley Invitational 2024 underscores our success and growing popularity among leading golf aficionados. We are honored to host celebrities, artists, and influencers, along with media representatives. This event provides influencers and journalists an opportunity to experience golf in the stunning setting of Pineapple Valley. It also promotes the sport and tourism in the Hua Hin District of Prachuab Khiri Khan Province.”

The players teed off for an 18-hole challenge at Pineapple Valley Golf Club. The competition utilized the Stableford scoring system, ensuring an exciting and equitable experience for all participants. The male individual competition saw Mr. Vasin Piti clinching the top spot, with Mr. Peerapat Likhitratcharoen as the first runner-up, and Mr. Krisdin Suwanbubpa securing the second runner-up position. In the women’s championship, Ms. Duangkamon Suwannasorn emerged victorious, followed by Arm Athitaya Kunalaphat in second place, and Cake Kanokorn Vasinsunthon in third.

Participants enjoyed the challenging layout and the stunning setting amidst nature. Following the friendly on-course competition, players joined a sumptuous buffet and prize-giving presentation at The Terrace restaurant. The elevated restaurant offers magnificent sunset views over the golf course and Tanaosri mountain range.

The après-golf continued at one of Hua Hin’s most popular beachside resorts, The Standard, Hua Hin. The team organized a lively after-party at Praça beach bar, Hua Hin’s number one rated restaurant on Tripadvisor. The Standard, Hua Hin, also provided free accommodation for all players.

The event was further supported by Pallas Thailand (distributor of Nike, Adidas and Under Armour) and Heineken.

Following a successful event in September 2023, the second edition of the Pineapple Valley Invitational underlines the golf course’s positioning as a top-quality course for members and the public alike. The course has had a record-year in 2023 and a strong start of 2024 with golfers from across the world.

Pineapple Valley Golf Club organizes a range of events for the public, including the International Trophy 2024 on 22 June and the Pineapple Valley Open Championships 2024 on 27 and 28 July.

For more information, please visit www.pineapplevalleygolfclub.com.

