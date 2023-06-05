Pone Kingpetch: Hua Hin native and Thailand’s first boxing world champion to be inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

Hua Hin native and Thailand’s first ever boxing world champion is set to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF).

Pone Kingpetch, whose birth name was Mana Sidokbua, was born in Hua Hin on February 12, 1935.

He went on to become a three time world flyweight champion, who was known for his ferocious jab.

There is a statue and park located in central Hua Hin, next to the municipal offices, which honours his life and sporting achievements.

On June 5, 2023, Mr. Siraphan Kamolphrom, the Chairman of the Hua Hin Sports Development Association, and the advisor to the Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, revealed that “Pone Kingpetch,” the first Thai world boxing champion, has been selected to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) in Canastota, New York, United States for 2023.

The induction ceremony will be held from June 8th to 11th under the name “Canastota International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend ’23” at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Pone Kingpetch will be inducted into the Old Timer Category, Mr. Siraphan said.

By being inducted he will be joining the ranks of other legendary boxers such as Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Robinson, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Oscar De La Hoya and many more to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Mr. Siraphan said the Hua Hin Sports Development Association has discussed organising a grand celebration in honor of Pone Kingpetch being recognized in the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF).

Hua Hin already holds the annual Pone Kingpetch Day which is celebrated on April 16th.

However, this new event will be even more significant as it will be a global tribute to the fame that Pone Kingpetch has brought to not only Hua Hin but to Thailand as well.

The event will include a procession, exhibitions, and boxing matches featuring renowned boxers. Coordination will be carried out with the Hua Hin Municipality and various agencies, and the event is scheduled to take place within the month of July.

From early childhood, Pone had a passion for sports, especially international boxing. Later, his older brother introduced him to Mr. Thongthot Intharat, the owner of the “Kingpetch” boxing camp located in Phetchaburi Road.

Pone’s skills gradually developed, and he was able to defeat Nok Koonoi, Withee Chai, and Flyweight Championship, the champion of Ratchadamnoen Stadium, despite his limited experience.

He then competed for the OPBF (Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation) championship and successfully defeated Danny Kid, the former champion from the Philippines. Pone started to gain international recognition and became a contender for the world championship.

On April 16, 1960, Pone stepped into the ring against Pascual Perez, the world flyweight champion from Argentina, at Lumphini Boxing Stadium in front of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, and other members of the royal family. He managed to defeat Perez and became Thailand’s first-ever world flyweight champion.

He later lost the title to Fighting Harada of Japan on October 10th, 1962. Pone Kingpetch regained the world championship after defeating Harada on January 12th, 1963 before losing it to Hiroyuki Ebihara.

He won the title for the last time when he defeated Ebihara on January 23rd, 1964.

In April, 1965, Kingpetch lost the flyweight championship after defeat to Salvatore Burruni in unanimous decision in the fight which took place at Palazzetto dello Sport, Roma.

Almost one year later he lost by split decision to Baby Lorona in Bangkok. His last professional fight was in April 1966, defeating fellow Thai Kumanthong Yontarakit by KO in Phuket. He retired later that year.

Kingpetch died on March 31st, 1982 aged 47 from pneumonia and heart failure.

