PP United win Orchid Palm Homes Cup IX

The Orchid Palm Homes Cup IX produced some late drama with PP United anxious spectators in the final match. The team was left hoping that top placed Black Mountain slipped to a defeat at Wat Nalom in the last game of the day.

Black Mountain were undefeated and knew that a win would guarantee them top spot but it was Wat Nalom who came out on top, securing their first victory of the day to consign the hosts to second place. PP United ultimately ran out as winners in this Under 13 tournament at the Hua Hin International School, with two wins and two draws.

Black Mountain had to settle for second spot after winning two, drawing one and losing one. In third place were Nong Hoi who finished with two wins from their four matches while both Wat Nalom and PTG won matches even if they did miss out on a spot on the podium.

It was the third time in a row that PP United had won this tournament, which was founded in 2020. Having drawn with both Wat Nalom and Black Mountain they looked destined to have to settle for second place in the Orchid Palm Homes Cup IX, which was open to all teams in the province.

Black Mountain had not conceded a single goal heading into the final match while Wat Nalom were winless. But the hosts had brought a very small squad and the players looked exhausted as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat.

Afterwards Orchid Palm Homes owner Stephen Ayling praised the efforts of the players,

“I think 80 minutes is a long time to play 6 a side football for and you could see some of the players were tired at the end. But they will only benefit from the experience of playing so many games against so many different teams and we are proud to support local football with this bi-annual tournament.”

Black Mountain head coach Gary Stevens was also in attendance and he enjoyed the day,

“With Hua Hin City dropping out at the last minute the tournament ended up being in a league format which meant all the teams got to play the same amount of football. At this age it is all about getting the opportunity to play in as many matches as possible and I though the atmosphere was superb and all the games were played in a good spirit.”

